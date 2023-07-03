Calming your pets during a fireworks show

MINNESOTA-Tomorrow, there will be lots of Fourth of July celebrations across our area, including one at Rochester's Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial. They'll have food, music, and, of course, plenty of loud fireworks that might frighten your pets. Doctor Brad Treder, one of the veterinarians at Northern Valley Animal Clinic, said the big thing during a fireworks show is to make sure your pets feel safe and secure. He said that having a toy or a treat might help keep your pet distracted. It also might be a good idea to wrap your pet up in a blanket and keep them close to you while a fireworks show is happening. That might help comfort them. He said you might want to consider not bringing your pets to a fireworks show.
“Dogs that don’t have any issue-certainly, they can handle the popping sounds and so on, but animals that have aversions with these noises should, you know, be sa-safe and secure in their homes with distractions or other distracting noises like a TV or radio," Treder said.
He also said that there are certain medications that you can give your pets in order to help calm them down. For cats, you can give them gabapentin. For dogs, you can give them trazodone. He said you should give your pets those medications an hour or two before a fireworks show begins.