California man sentenced for marijuana in North Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa – A California man receives a deferred judgment after getting caught with marijuana in Cerro Gordo County.
Davon James Conley, 28 of Riverside, CA, has been sentenced to three years of supervised probation and given a civil penalty of $1,025.
Conley was arrested on November 7, 2021, after a traffic stop on Interstate 35 near Clear Lake. Law enforcement says Conley was speeding and the smell of marijuana was coming from his vehicle. Investigators say Conley allegedly admitted to smoking the drug in Colorado eight to 10 hours before and court documents state a search of his vehicle found 56 grams of marijuana, a scale, resealable bags, and multiple black tubes with marijuana crumbs inside each.
He pleaded guilty to failure to use a drug tax stamp and possession of marijuana-1st offense.
As a result of his deferred judgment, this conviction will be removed from Conley’s record if he successfully completes his probation.