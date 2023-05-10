California man sentenced for bringing cocaine to SE Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A California man has been sentenced for bringing pounds of cocaine into Olmsted County but his wife is still awaiting trial.
Jorge Arreola, 46 of Colton, CA, was ordered Wednesday to spend five years and five months in prison, with credit for 98 days already served. Arreola pleaded guilty on April 25 to first-degree drug sales.
Arreola and his wife, Noemi Cervantes, 36 of Colton, CA, were stopped by the Minnesota State Patrol on Interstate 90 in Olmsted County on January 31. Court documents state the couple was driving around 3:45 am with no front license plate, a nearly opaque window tint, and crossing the fog line.
The State Patrol says a search of their vehicle found over eight pounds of cocaine hidden inside a false dash compartment.
Cervantes has pleaded not guilty to importing drugs across state borders, first-degree drug sales, and first-degree drug possession. No trial date for her has been set.