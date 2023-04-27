California man pleads guilty to bringing pounds of cocaine into Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One-half of a California couple arrested for transporting pounds of cocaine through Olmsted County has changed their plea.
Jorge Arreola, 46 of Colton, CA, has entered a guilty plea to first-degree sale of drugs. His sentencing is set for May 10.
The Minnesota State patrol says it pulled over Arreola and his wife, Noemi Cervantes, 36 of Colton, CA, on Interstate 90 in Olmsted County on January 31. State troopers say the two were driving around 3:45 am with no front license plate, a nearly opaque window tint, and crossed the fog line.
Court documents state a search of Arreola and Cervantes’ vehicle turned up over eight pounds of cocaine that were hidden inside a false dash compartment.
Cervantes is still pleading not guilty to importing drugs across state borders, first-degree drug sales, and first-degree drug possession. Her trial is scheduled to begin on May 8.