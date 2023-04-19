'Cache' the fever in Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – Clear Lake has been nominated for the “People’s Choice Award” by the Iowa Geocachers Organization (IGO).
Clear Lake Tourism launched a new series of geocaches in May 2022 with 2 locations to explore. The first, “Welcome to Lake Life” featured a beautifully designed custom postcard that cachers can take as a memento. The second, “This’ll be the day…you cache Clear Lake,” has been nominated for the award.
“The goal for our series of caches is to encourage visitors to explore Clear Lake in a new way. It is so fun to read the logs and hear how people have discovered a feature or learned something new about our community,” says Libbey Hohn, Director of Tourism at the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce. “Stay tuned, we are launching our third mystery cache next week!”
The IGO’s People’s Choice Banquet will be held in Clear Lake on April 30, 2023, at the Lakeview Community Center in City Park from 12 pm-3 pm.
Geocaching is an outdoor recreational activity where participants use a Global Positioning System (GPS) receiver or mobile device to hide and seek containers. These geocaches or “caches” remain hidden at specific locations marked by coordinates all over the world.