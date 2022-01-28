C.E.R.T. turns apartment into community center

ROCHESTER, Minn.- They're the people you see in the red shirts lending a helping hand in Rochester.
Recently the Community Engagement Response Team also known as C.E.R.T opened a community center in a location that's close to home to many Rochester families.
"We just want to do something for the community to make the community more safer," says member Tiesha Bailey. "You know make people feel more safe in a facility and just want to be here so if anything does happen we're here to step in and help as best as we can."
The resource center is located in the Edgewood Apartments. C.E.R.T. has been collaborating with the property manager to provide this service. It offers rooms filled with computers where people can stop by and do some work and children can get tutoring. The apartment is also helping people who are struggling.
"Sometimes people have hard times, struggles, and we're just here to calm there nerves, emotions, and things like that and let them know they're safe and that we're here to help them in anyway that we can," Bailey tells KIMT News 3.
The Community Engagement Response Team's community center is open Monday through Friday from 12pm-8pm. Anyone interested in using the community center can give them a call or send them a message on Facebook. They can be contacted at 507-990-7039.
C.E.R.T. hopes to collaborate with other apartment property managers to offer more community centers in The Med City.