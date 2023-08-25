Bystander saves man from drowning at Rochester park

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man was saved from drowning Thursday afternoon at Foster Arend Park.
The Rochester Police Department says it received an emergency call around 2 pm about an adult male swimming in the drop off area who was discovered lying at the bottom.
When officers arrived, the man had been pulled from the water and someone was performing life-saving measures on him. Police say the drowning man, who is in his 20s, and his rescuer did not know each other.
Mayo Ambulance assisted with this incident.