Byron road project gets $60 million in state funding

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Eight road construction projects, including one in Byron, are getting $380 million from the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).
$60 million will go to build a grade separation (overpass) at the Highway 14/County Road 44 intersection.
“We’re making historic investments in our state’s transportation system to improve the safety and connectivity of communities across the state,” says Governor Tim Walz. “We depend on our roads and highways to safely get us to our jobs, education, child care, and businesses. These projects help grow our economy and support our goal of making Minnesota the best state to live, work, and grow up in – no matter where you live.”
Other projects receiving funding in 2023 include:
TH 13 (Savage/Burnsville) – Grade separations from Quentin to Nicollet Aves: $96,000,000
I-94 (Albertville to Monticello) – Lane expansion: $78,000,000
TH 371/TH 210 (Baxter) – Construct a grade separation: $58,000,000
TH 23/MN 9 (New London) – Construct a grade separation: $33,000,000
TH 65 (Blaine) – Grade separations from 103rd to 117th Aves: $30,000,000
TH 53 (Eveleth to Virginia) – Roadway improvements: $18,000,000
TH 10 (Coon Rapids) – Lane expansion from CSAH 78 to CSAH 9: $8,000,000
“We appreciate the work of our many local partners who submitted Corridors of Commerce funding proposals,” says MnDOT Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger. “While transportation funding needs are significant in communities across our state, MnDOT is grateful to the legislature for making historic infrastructure investments this session and we’ll continue partnering with proposers to explore other funding options for projects that did not receive funding in this round of the Corridors of Commerce program.”
This is the fourth round of Corridors of Commerce funding provided by the Minnesota Legislature. More information about the Corridors of Commerce program – including past awards and recent applicants – can be found on MnDOT’s website.