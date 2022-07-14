Byron Public Schools to have cameras on school bus stop arms

BYRON, Minn.- School buses in one Olmsted County district will look a little different soon but it's all in the name of increasing safety.
When students enter and exit the bus again during the new school year parents may notice cameras on the side of the stop arm.
The cameras are made possible thanks to a grant passed by Minnesota lawmakers with funding distributed through the department of public safety.
DPS received about $14.7 million to give to school districts and transportation providers across the state including Byron Public Schools.
Mike Hanson is director for the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.
He says the cameras will be added because the agency is seeing an increase in drivers not stopping behind the bus stop arms.
According to Hanson there have been far too many close calls for kids who are coming to and from school.
In Byron the district received $38,000 to install cameras on 20 bus stop arms. Once installed the cameras will record every driver going through that stop arm.
"If you've been on a bus recently you know those drivers have their hands full just keeping those kids safe and it's often times difficult if not impossible for they to capture that type of information that's required for law enforcement to follow up with an offending driver," says Hanson. "The camera system takes care of all of that. It will capture the license plate of the offending vehicle and that's all law enforcement needs in order to follow it up under Minnesota law."
That information will be shared with local law enforcement. Authorities will then follow up with that driver.
Normally several citations a year are given to drivers for driving through a stop arm.
"In an average non-covid year there have been about a thousand to eleven hundred citations for stop arm violations issued by law enforcement across the state but that's only scratching the surface for the number of violations taking place out there," says Hanson.
In a recent survey drivers reported a little more than 1,000 stop arm violations this year.