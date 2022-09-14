Byron Public Schools hires behavior support specialist to help support needs of students

BYRON, Minn. - Every year Byron Public Schools reflects on the needs of students and meet those needs the best they can through innovation and creativity.
Byron Primary School principal Amanda Durnen says the school counselor last year saw over 100 students between individual and group support within a year. This year they wanted to address the need for more support for students.
Although the role is based out of the primary school building, they is able to connect with schools district wide.
The position intends to work with students on basic functioning skills at a young age so that
as they move through adulthood they are able to recognize their feelings and emotions.
“It’s okay to have emotions and feelings, it’s okay to have a bad day. It's okay to not know what you're going through, but figuring out ways to safely deal with them,” says Byron Public Schools Behavior Support Specialist Alana Milde.
This new role is an opportunity to show that supporting students is a priority.
“Being in the mental health crisis that we are right now, it's very important to get all of those calming, coping, and regulation skills - as young as we can,” she adds.
Byron Public Schools created this position from scratch and are one of the only schools in the area with this position. This first year with the role is a learning process of what the position can be and what it can evolve into.
Principal Durnen says so far they are off to a great start with support from families.
The position collaborates with the other schools in the districts' problem solving teams and works closely with mental health counselors, therapists and school staff.