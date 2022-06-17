Byron Oxbow Park New Nature Center expected to open by end of year

BYRON, Minn. - For much of this year Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo have been working on the development of a new nature center building.
Labor force and supply chain issues are delaying plans for it but it's still expected to open later on this year.
The next phase is expected to start in September when crews plan to begin work on the inside of the new center.
The current nature center will also be taken down and upgrades will be made to the plaza area.
Oxbow Park Manager, Lonnie Hebl says the great hall will include educational displays. They are also working with Rock Studios, who design a lot of the display you see at national and state parks.
“A lot of our displays will be more than just a display exhibit or a box, it will be an actual realistic looking exhibit, that will include features that will be good for not only the people that are viewing it, but most importantly, for the animals,” explains Hebl.
Once complete, it will triple the size of classrooms. Typically they are able serve at least 7,500 kids a year, now will be able to house more.
Olmsted County board is also providing more staffing.
“I ust think having the opportunity to be in a new building where we're not crammed into one little area, you have space to roam. People are probably a little bit rushed when it's that tight,” Hebl adds.
Non-profit Friends Of Oxbow has committed to raising $1 million for the project. If you're interested in helping fund the mission, click here.