Byron man to stand trial for armed standoff

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An Olmsted County man accused of a standoff with law enforcement is pleading not guilty.
Andrew Greg Gerhardt, 36 of Byron, is charged with one count of terrorist threats. He was arrested on April 15 after Olmsted County sheriff’s deputies were called to the 100 block of 9th Street NW in Byron around 9:19 pm. Deputies say they were told Gerhardt had an AR-15 rifle and had threatened to kill someone.
That led to a lockdown of the neighborhood and Gerhardt finally surrendered at 12:50 am. Deputies say they found an AR-15 rifle and a shotgun in Gerhardt’s possession.
A trial is set to begin on December 26.