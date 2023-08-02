Byron man sentenced after plea deal over threatening law enforcement

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of threatening law enforcement has been sentenced for domestic violence.
Todd Allyn McIntyre, 50 of Byron, has been ordered to spend 40 days in jail and five years on supervised probation. McIntyre must also pay a $400 fine and perform 27 hours of community work service. He pleaded guilty to two counts of domestic assault for physically harming an adult woman on July 2, 2022, and December 11, 2022.
Court documents state the December assault left the victim with a two-inch bruise on her forehead, cuts between her eyes and on her nose, and abrasions on her chest and arms. McIntyre also allegedly threatened to kill the victim.
As part of a plea deal, charges of violating a no-contact order and terroristic threats against McIntyre were dismissed. Olmsted County sheriff’s deputies say they were called to the 800 block of Towne Drive NW on January 5 and found McIntyre hiding in a closet. Deputies say when they arrested McIntyre, he headbutted a rear window of the car, was belligerent, and made threats toward the deputies.