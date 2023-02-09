 Skip to main content
Byron man pleads guilty to secretly recording video of a naked woman

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man who used a hidden camera to take video of a naked woman is sentenced.

Kirk Douglas Booth, 62 of Byron, was charged in December 2022 with misdemeanor invasion of privacy.  The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Booth installed a fake smoke detector with a hidden camera in a spare bedroom in his home.  Investigators say after receiving a tip about illicit photos on Booth’s mobile phone, a search found the hidden camera and video on Booth’s phone of a woman changing clothes.

Booth pleaded guilty and has been sentenced to two years of supervised probation.  Booth must also either do 80 hours of community work service or pay an $800 fine.

