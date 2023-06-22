Byron man injured in motorcycle crash

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH 9 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has extended an Air
Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.

* WHERE...southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Through 9 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and
people who are active outdoors, may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high
during the afternoon hours on Thursday and Friday. Sunny skies, warm
temperatures, and low humidity will create an environment favorable
for two types of pollutants (Volatile Organic Compounds and Nitrogen
Oxides) to react in the air to produce ground-level ozone. Ground-
level ozone is expected to be in the Orange (Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups) AQI category across the alert area.  Ozone will be highest
during the afternoon and early evening hours when sunshine is most
abundant, and temperatures are highest. Ozone concentrations will be
lowest in the early morning hours.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who are
active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-;
quality-conditions. You can find additional information about health;
and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/air-quality-and-health.

Byron man injured in motorcycle crash

WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. – An Olmsted County man is hurt after crashing his motorcycle in Wabasha County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Preston Tyler Satzke, 20 of Byron, was riding east on Highway 60 when he lost control around 11:12 am Thursday and hit the guardrail near mile marker 214.

Satzke suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries and was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.  The State Patrol says he was wearing a helmet.

The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office and Wabasha Fire and Ambulance assisted with this accident.

