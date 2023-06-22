Byron man injured in motorcycle crash

WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. – An Olmsted County man is hurt after crashing his motorcycle in Wabasha County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says Preston Tyler Satzke, 20 of Byron, was riding east on Highway 60 when he lost control around 11:12 am Thursday and hit the guardrail near mile marker 214.
Satzke suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries and was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. The State Patrol says he was wearing a helmet.
The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office and Wabasha Fire and Ambulance assisted with this accident.