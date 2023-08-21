 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO
9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with afternoon heat index values of 105 to 112
expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, afternoon heat index
values of 98 to 108 degrees possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM Tuesday to 9
PM CDT Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday
evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Byron man arrested for slashing a woman with a knife

  • Updated
  • 0
Lee Stellmaker

Lee Stellmaker

BYRON, Minn. – A domestic dispute lands a man in jail for second-degree assault with a deadly weapon.

Lee Stellmaker, 51 of Byron, is also facing a charge of domestic assault.  He was booked into the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center around 7:12 pm Saturday.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says it got a call about a domestic assault in the 100 block of 8th Street NE in Byron.  Deputies say they responded and found a 50-year-old woman bleeding from a 2 ½ inch cut to her arm.  The woman told deputies she had been in a fight with Stellmaker, who was intoxicated, and he cut her.

Deputies say there was blood on Stellmaker’s pants and they found a knife.  Investigators say Stellmaker’s blood alcohol content tested at .28, over three times the legal limit.

Tags

