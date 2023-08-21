Byron man arrested for slashing a woman with a knife

BYRON, Minn. – A domestic dispute lands a man in jail for second-degree assault with a deadly weapon.
Lee Stellmaker, 51 of Byron, is also facing a charge of domestic assault. He was booked into the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center around 7:12 pm Saturday.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says it got a call about a domestic assault in the 100 block of 8th Street NE in Byron. Deputies say they responded and found a 50-year-old woman bleeding from a 2 ½ inch cut to her arm. The woman told deputies she had been in a fight with Stellmaker, who was intoxicated, and he cut her.
Deputies say there was blood on Stellmaker’s pants and they found a knife. Investigators say Stellmaker’s blood alcohol content tested at .28, over three times the legal limit.