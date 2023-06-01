Byron man accused of threatening law enforcement takes plea deal

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of threatening Olmsted County sheriff’s deputies is getting a break by pleading guilty to other charges.
Todd Allyn McIntyre, 50 of Byron, had been charged with violating a no-contact order and terroristic threats for an incident on January 5 in Byron. Deputies say they were called to the 800 block of Towne Drive NW and found McIntyre hiding in a closet. When he was arrested, McIntyre allegedly headbutted a rear window of the car, was belligerent, and made threats toward the deputies.
Those charges have been dismissed, however, as McIntyre has pleaded guilty to two counts of felony domestic assault for incidents on July 2, 2022, and December 11, 2022. Investigators say McIntyre assaulted an adult female woman on both occasions. Court documents state the December assault left the victim with a two-inch bruise on her forehead, cuts between her eyes and on her nose, and abrasions on her chest and arms. McIntyre also allegedly threatened to kill the victim.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for August 2.