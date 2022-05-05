Byron High School teacher recognized by Olmsted County Sheriff during Teacher Appreciation Week

BYRON, Minn. - A Byron High School teacher is being recognized by The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office for her professionalism and commitment to her students.
Tara Dunken teachers social studies at Byron High School.
Part of her praise is for running a criminal justice class that she started nearly four years ago.
In the class students cover every aspect of the criminal justice process - from crime - to law enforcement - to the court systems - to corrections.
Mrs. Dunken says she has made many connections while teaching the class. Having law enforcement, probation officers and public defenders come in to help students get a taste of real life situations.
“I feel as though I should be giving them an award because they're the ones that are helping me and making it real life for kids here at Byron. I'm happy and thankful to be recieving the award, but it's really them that should be getting the thank-yous for what they do every day,” says Dunken.
She also works closely with the school resource officer to help kids who are struggling. Part the sheriff's office recognition is for "handling an incident with an exceptional level of professionalism."
“I feel like as a teacher we are no longer just in front of the classroom delivering curriculum. It has become much more of listening to kids and picking up on things and being a sounding ear for students that are struggling,” she adds.
The criminal justice class is a one of its kind course for Byron juniors and seniors. Dunken has 3 classes this year and will teach 3 more next near.