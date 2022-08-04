Byron High School holds groundbreaking for new projects

BYRON, Minn.- New construction projects are coming to the Byron School District. Today a ground breaking was held at Byron High School for some of them.
In the future, students and staff can expect more additions to Byron High School. This 44 million dollar project will bring additional classrooms to the school, a new 850-seat auditorium, and a new athletic facility on the campus.
Students, staff, and community members attended the groundbreaking as a way to celebrate. According to superintendent Mike Neubeck, the district is growing and it's time to update its facilities.
Construction on projects at the high school are expected to be complete by 2024. The referendum will also include more conference space and a wellness studio.