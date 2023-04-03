Byron Community Foundation raises $10,000 for nonprofits

BYRON, Minn. - The Byron Community Foundation is breaking their record for the largest donation in the organization's 10 year history.
The $10,000 in donations is being given to ten different non-profits across southern Minnesota. The organization's Byron Community Foundation Festival helped raise the money with over sixty businesses sponsoring the fundraising event.
"It's so heartwarming to be able to have our community come together and the businesses that are thriving in our community are able to give back to our community," said Byron Community Foundation President, Kelly Donovan.
The money is being donated to mainly youth sport programs and non-profits assisting the elderly. Donovan says the organizations were grateful for the money.
"They were thrilled. It was money they would've had to figure out how to raise between parents that are involved in the youth organizations," said Donovan.
The non-profits applied for the grant money in the beginning of 2023. The foundation awards grant money every year and will continue this process next year. Visit the Byron Community Foundation website to learn more.