Byron city administrator taking a job with Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The current city administrator in Byron is leaving to take a job with Olmsted County.
Mary Blair-Hoeft will become the county’s next director of Property Records and Licensing (PRL) effective April 25, 2022. She will have the opportunity to train under current Olmsted County PRL Director Mark Krupski until his retirement on May 31.
Olmsted County says its PRL department oversees several services which preserve land and individual records (past, present, and future) for the benefit of the public. These services include passports, vital records, elections and voting, assessment services, revenue/property taxes, recording and abstracting.
Blair-Hoeft worked for the City of Byron for 24 years; 13 as the city administrator and an additional 11 as city clerk and finance director.
“I am confident Mary’s extensive leadership and administrative experience will serve our community and organization well,” says Olmsted County Deputy Administrator of Physical Development Pete Giesen. “The Property Records and Licensing department is well-known for its longstanding commitment to providing high quality service with care to the community. Under Mary’s leadership, the team will continue to drive those efforts forward.”
Mark Krupski has been PRL director for 16 years and worked for Olmsted County a total of 32 years.