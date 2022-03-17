Business ticks up on St. Patrick's Day for local bars and restaurants

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Restaurants and bars are feeling lucky on this St. Patrick's Day. For the first time since 2019, people in Rochester are welcoming back the Rochester Caldeonian Pipe Band.
It's also back to normal at places like Brothers Bar & Grill and Beetle's. Both restaurants tell KIMT News 3 they've seen an increase in business compared to the last two years.
"We're just super excited to finally get moving in the right direction. The last few weeks have seen an uptick in business and we just hope to continue the trend and it feels like it's been an eternity since we've been able to do this event," says Jeff Kothenbeutel who manages Beetle's.
Beetle's and Brothers are serving traditional St. Patrick's Day food including corned beef, cabbage and green beer.
"It's amazing. It's so much fun to be here still, to have made it through all these rough times," explains Kevin Smoot who owns Brothers Bar & Grill.
Anyone looking to stop by these restaurants don't need to make a reservation. They encourage anyone interested in stopping by to just come in.