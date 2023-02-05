Business fire in Winona County injures one employee

GOODVIEW, Minn. – One employee was injured by a business fire in Winona County Saturday.
The Goodview Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department says it was called to Mississippi Welders Supply in the 5100 block of West 6th Street around 11:31 am Saturday. Firefighters who arrived at the scene say they found heavy flames on a loading dock at the backside of the building and there were propane cylinders on the dock.
The building had already been evacuated and firefighters say they used large amounts of water to extinguish the blaze. The immediate area was evacuated by Goodview Police Department with the assistance of Winona Police Department, Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, and the Winona County Search Operations and Rescue Team. Mutual aid was requested from the Winona Fire Department and the Minnesota City Fire Department.
The Goodview Fire Department says one employee suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene by the Winona Area Ambulance Service. The cause of the fire remains under investigation with the aid of the State Fire Marshal’s Office. Winona County Emergency Management also assisted on the scene.