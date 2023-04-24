Business Expo Held in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.-There was a business expo today at Saint Mary's University of Minnesota-Rochester to help out area entrepreneurs. E1 Collaborative of Southeast Minnesota held the event in order to connect entrepreneurs with resources that could help them grow their businesses. There were breakout sessions on topics such as marketing research, time for entrepreneurs to network with each other, and a panel discussion that covered the struggles that women and people of color face when trying to start a business. There were also booths featuring new products like a respiratory muscle trainer and an air purification device. Stacy Nimmo, one of the event organizers, said entrepreneurs need to be resourceful.
“Being able to rely on the resources and then also building-building the network of-with other entrepreneurs and a sense of community can be a r-a critical step to success," Nimmo said.
E1 Collaborative of Southeast Minnesota offers entrepreneurs access to mentors and educational workshops. The organization offers this kind of programming throughout the year. More information on the nonprofit can be found here.