Business expansion to save old building in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A business is expanding and an old building is saved from demolition in Albert Lea.
The city has finalized a deal with Big Dream Organics where the company will pay $29,000 for 1039 S. Broadway Avenue. The building had been marked for demolition because of its poor condition but the Albert Lea City Council decided to spend $49,152 on repairs and try to sell it.
Built in 1920 and zoned for business, the building provides 24 x 80-feet of open space on a lot about 5,600 square feet in size.
“This storefront will become fully rehabilitated, creating jobs, generating taxes and making an improvement along our main corridor. We are excited about Big Dream Organics taking on this project and expanding here in Albert Lea,” says City Manager Ian Rigg. Even though the purchase price is less than the cost of repairs to the building, the City of Albert Lea says tearing the building down would have been even more expensive.
Proposals for 1039 S. Broadway Avenue were sought in July as part of a pilot project to save distressed structures that the city acquires through unpaid taxes. The City Council voted in September to accept an offer from Big Dreams, a company founded in 2019 Angie and Jerry Collins to sell legal cannabis products like CBD oils. It currently operated out of Skyline Plaza.
A Facebook post from Angie and Jerry Collins says “This property is quite rough as it sits. The city made a significant investment into this property and now we're going to bring it back to life. This spring there will be a beautiful new retail location on South Broadway Avenue!”