Bus Rapid Transit informative community tour

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Med-City community members got the change to hop on a bus and ride a new planned route as part of the Link Rapid Transit Project on Tuesday night.
A 2.8 mile tour of the high-frequency, high-amenity Bus Rapid Transit, also known as BRT, began at the Government Center around 5pm.
There are seven planned BRT stations along 2nd St. SW/SE and 3rd Ave. SE.
RPT says the goal is providing the community opportunities to learn how each station along the route can be a catalyst for vibrancy and connectedness of the service.
Communications coordinator Nick Lemmer explained, "We are going to invest in high-frequency, high-amenity transit and we hope that will inspire, not only development, but an opportunity to re-look at our streets and our neighborhoods and see what the potential is for transit to add value there and vitality."
Link Rapid Transit is expected to begin service in 2026.