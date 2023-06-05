Bus drivers' strike against Rochester Public Transit has apparently been avoided

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Red or Unhealthy category.

* WHERE...southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Through 6 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Some members of the general public may experience health
effects. Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, may
experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A band of smoke from wildfires in Quebec will
continue to linger across east central and southeast Minnesota today
due to very light winds. Another band of smoke is also moving into
the state off Lake Superior. Air quality will continue to be poor
today across east central and southeast Minnesota, with the heaviest
smoke expected to be near Rochester and Winona. Air quality should
improve Tuesday afternoon. Fine particle levels are expected to reach
the red air quality index (AQI) category, a level considered
unhealthy for everyone, across southeast Minnesota. This area
includes Rochester and Winona. In the red area, everyone should avoid
prolonged time outdoors.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

The general public should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should avoid
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.
Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality. You can find;
additional information about health and air quality at;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-quality-and-;
health.

Bus drivers' strike against Rochester Public Transit has apparently been avoided

Rochester Public Transit Bus

One of the buses in service of Rochester Public Transit

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The buses will continue to run as scheduled as a work stoppage against Rochester Public Transit RPT has been avoided.

A tentative agreement has been reached by the bus drivers’ union, Amalgamated Transit Worker Union Local 1005, and RPT’s management company.  The deal could be signed by Sunday and go to full union membership for a vote.

RPT says on June 1 that if an agreement was not reached, a work stoppage and disruption of bus service could have begun as soon as Monday.  As of now, all bus routes and services will continue as normal.

