Bus drivers' strike against Rochester Public Transit has apparently been avoided

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The buses will continue to run as scheduled as a work stoppage against Rochester Public Transit RPT has been avoided.
A tentative agreement has been reached by the bus drivers’ union, Amalgamated Transit Worker Union Local 1005, and RPT’s management company. The deal could be signed by Sunday and go to full union membership for a vote.
RPT says on June 1 that if an agreement was not reached, a work stoppage and disruption of bus service could have begun as soon as Monday. As of now, all bus routes and services will continue as normal.