Bus driver shortage in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Rochester Public Schools and First Student are working together to solve the current bus driver shortage.
With the shortage, RPS has been letting some middle school students go home early and doubling up buses on some routes. Some students have been arriving to school a little late.
RPS chief administrative officer John Carlson says, "We want to do everything we can to get them there on time and keep them there until the day is over."
RPS and First Student say that they need about 20 more drivers for routes with around 10,000 students in the district taking the bus to school. Drivers from across the state have been called in to help out for a week at a time.
First Student says they have more drivers getting ready to drive with a hope that more will apply. They say that if you have a class D license it should take a month to get your CDL.
Rochester First Student location manager Michael Pearse says, "We're always hopeful. We're always hiring. We have numerous people in the pipeline waiting to be licensed right now. So we do all our own training and licensing."
To apply head to their office at 2021 32nd Ave NW, Rochester, MN 55901 or apply online at https://firststudentinc.com/careers/