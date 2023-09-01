Burning ban issued in Olmsted County indefinitely

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Hot temperatures, breezy winds, and drought conditions are creating environments for fires to easily start, prompting the Rochester Fire Department and Olmsted County Sheriff's Office to set the ban in motion.
All types of open fires, such as campfires, are not allowed under this ban. The only exception to this ban is gas and charcoal grills.
Rochester Fire Department Chief Eric Kerska says a burning ban in the summer is unusual, as they typically happen in the fall and spring.
"We have unique weather conditions right now that aren't normal for Rochester or Southeast Minnesota. Between the drought and the low humidity is not typical for us," said Kerska.
Rochester Fire Department and Olmsted County Sheriff's Office both they the ban will last until weather conditions improve.