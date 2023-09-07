Burn bans issued for 12 north and northeast Iowa counties

KIMT News 3 – Bans on open burning have been issued for 12 counties in North Iowa and northeast Iowa.
Burn bans will cover Cerro Gordo, Hancock, Worth, Floyd, Howard, Chickasaw, Butler, Bremer, Fayette, Gundy, Buchanan, and Delaware counties.
The State Fire Marshal says conditions in those counties are such that open burning constitutes a danger to life and property. The burn bans will remain in place until those conditions change.
The burn ban in Cerro Gordo County goes into effect at 5 pm Thursday. The Howard County and Chickasaw County burn bans go into effect at noon Friday. The bans on open burning are already in effect for the other counties.