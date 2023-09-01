Burn ban issued in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A ban on open burning is now in effect in the City of Rochester.
The Rochester Fire Department says the burn ban will remain in place until dry conditions improve, which should be at least for several days..
A forecast of hot temperatures, breezy southwest winds, low relative humidity, drought conditions, and dry fuels is being offered as the primary reason for the ban. According to the National Weather Service, record or near-record high temperatures are forecast over the Labor Day weekend with high temperatures in the upper 90s.
The Fire Department says outdoor vegetation is already very dry from ongoing drought, and fires are expected to start easily and spread rapidly.
This ban applies to all fires, including otherwise legal ones for recreation. The Rochester Fire Department says it is taking a proactive approach to try and prevent blazes from breaking out over the holiday weekend.