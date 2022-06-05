'Built for Zero' aims to eliminate homelessness in U.S cities

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayor Kim Norton said she is learning of a new project aimed at eliminating homelessness across the U.S, while attending the U.S Conference of Mayors on Sunday.
The project, known as 'Built for Zero', aims to create public private partnerships to create data driven solutions to eliminate homelessness, Norton said.
Norton said it is just one of the many ways the city is looking at adding new tools to help eliminate homelessness, in addition to other projects like the Mayowood Apartments.
The project would also take a personalized approach, Norton said.
"Communities that do this work with Built to Zero they actually know their homeless by name. They are identified by name and they do it in a way that is HIPAA compliant. So, they are not breaking any laws but because they know them by name someone takes ownership for each and every individual. I can provide this service or I can take care of this individual. So, it is a very personalized approach rather than it just being an annual count or relying on one organization to provide the information," Norton said.
In July 2021, Olmsted County estimated that around 150 community members are living homeless without a shelter in Rochester.