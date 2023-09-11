Building to be moved on Mason City streets Tuesday morning

MASON CITY, Iowa – A structure will be on the move Tuesday morning in Mason City.
The building is being moved from 1019 4th Street SW to 1526 South Taft Avenue. The project is expected to start at 9 am and take about an hour to complete.
The route of the move is:
Start at 1019 4th Street SW, South on Polk Place, West on 6th Street SW, South on Pierce Avenue, West on 19th Street SW, and North on Taft Avenue to 1526 S Taft,
Vehicles parked on the streets of the route will need to be moved off of the streets prior to the move - violators will be towed. The City of Mason City is asking people to avoid the route for the duration of the move for the safety of all involved.