Building owner had to crawl to safety to escape Cresco fire

CRESCO, Iowa – One person had to crawl to safety when flames broke out Thursday evening at Good Times Bar & Grill.
The Cresco Fire Department was called to the business on North Elm Street around 7:39 pm and arrived to fine smoke coming from windows, doors, and the roof life. The apartments above all the businesses on the block were evacuated. Good Times Bar & Grill is currently under construction and firefighters entered to find and extinguish a fire in the basement.
The Fire Department says the bar’s owner, John Wedl, was working in his office in the upper level of the building when the fire started. Wedl says he exited his office to encounter an extreme level of smoke and heat, forcing him to crawl the length of the building to get to a stairwell and get out of the burning building.
No injuries have been reported. Firefighters remained on the scene until roughly 12:30 am.
The Cresco Police Department, Howard County Sheriff's Department, Regional Health Ambulance Service, Alliant Energy, Black Hills Energy, City of Cresco Water Department, Protivin Fire Department, Ridgeway Fire Department, Lime Springs Fire Department, Howard County Emergency Management, Fareway Stores, Kwik Star Stores, McAllister Catering, and many area citizens assisted at the scene. The Decorah Fire Department was also put on standby with an additional fire truck if needed. The Cresco Fire Department says it would like to thank them all for their great support.