Buffalo Center man pleads guilty to burglary in Rake, harassing a woman

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A man accused of harassing a woman and repeatedly entering her home is pleading guilty.
Dustin James Olson, 41 of Buffalo Center, has entered a guilty plea to two counts of third-degree burglary and one count of first-degree harassment. His sentencing is scheduled for April 7.
Olson is accused of illegally entering his ex-girlfriend’s home in Rake on August 5, 2021, and December 15, 2021. The victim said she had to climb out her daughter’s window to escape the first time and Olson entered her bedroom around midnight the second time, while she was sleeping there, and stole her laptop computer.
Olson is also accused of sending his ex-girlfriend a threatening text in October 2021.