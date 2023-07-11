Bryk on Broadway hopes to start affordable housing trend

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Many of us know affordable, quality housing in Rochester is a struggle for many renters.
As it remains in high demand apartment complex developers at Bryk on Broadway Apartments are hoping to set a new trend of attainable living for middle-class workers.
Bryk, which opened earlier this year, bases rent on a tenant's income compared to the city average.
It fits with the mission statement to provide high-quality housing and amenities to the city's working class at as low a price as possible.
Rent is adjusted based on income levels at 50%, 60%, and 80%. Income doesn't affect room quality. If you can afford more, you'll pay a bit more to offset costs.
Dirk Erickson, a developer at Bryk, says funding from Destination Medical Center and Olmsted County has allowed the complex to keep costs down.
He believes providing low and middle-income workers an affordable place to live is an essential part of a functioning community.
"You have the high wage earners in town, but there's a lot of staff," said Erickson. "You need teachers, you need everybody else to make the town run. Restaurant [workers], that type of thing."
The apartment complex has already filled all units meant for 50% and 60% earners. Around half of the rooms for earners at 80% the city average are still available.
With the demand for rooms so high, the hope is to inspire other developers to create more affordable housing projects in the city.
