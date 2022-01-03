Britt to get $500,000 for water quality project

DES MOINES, Iowa – 16 communities will share in $6.2 million in Iowa water quality grants.
Governor Kim Reynolds announced Monday the annual funding made available through the Wastewater and Drinking Water Treatment Financial Assistance Program.
“Investing in water quality infrastructure within our state has been a top priority of my administration since day one,” says Governor Reynolds. “The first bill I signed into law as Governor in 2018 created opportunities for communities to upgrade their water infrastructure and I’ve remained steadfast in my commitment to building upon that.”
Among those receiving grants:
Britt will receive $500,000 for a $9,028,500 new water treatment facility and water storage project.
Winneshiek County will get $300,000 for $899,700 in wastewater treatment improvements in Festina,
The Wastewater and Drinking Water Treatment Financial Assistance Program has assisted a total of 33 communities through a total of nearly $9 million in water quality grants since the first awards were granted in 2019. The program is expected to have approximately $6 million in available funds in 2022 based on the portion of tax that will be allocated to the program.