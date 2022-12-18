Britt teen arrested for providing vape cartridges to other minors

BRITT, Iowa – A Hancock County teen is accused of selling illegal vape cartridges to other young people.
Jeremy Michael Beard, 18 of Britt, has been charged with two counts of drug distribution violation to persons under 18. That is a class “B” felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison in Iowa.
Law enforcement says it was notified on November 21 and November 28 about minors vaping at West Hancock High School in Britt. Court documents state one of the vape cartridges contained THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.
Investigators say text messages from his phone show Jeremy Beard was providing the vape cartridges to minors.