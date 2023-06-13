Britt police chief fired, City and Mayor respond to sex harassment claims

BRITT, Iowa – After filing a sexual harassment lawsuit against the city and the mayor, Britt Police Chief Mark Anderson has been fired.
During a special meeting on June 8, the Britt City Council held a closed door meeting and then voted unanimously to fire Anderson. At another special council meeting on Monday, Jordan Williams was appointed interim police chief for the City of Britt.
Anderson filed a lawsuit on May 12 in Hancock County District Court, accusing Mayor Ryan Arndorfer and then-City Councilman Chad Luecht of subjecting him to inappropriate sexual comments and graphic sexual messages from late 2017 to early 2020. Anderson also alleges the resources of the Britt Police Department were threatened to get him to play along with the sexual harassment and that in July 2021, he received only a 1.5% raise while other members of his department received 6% raises.
The City of Britt and Mayor Arndorfer have now filed replies to Anderson’s allegations with the District Court. The City of Britt states it either denies Anderson’s claims or “lacks information sufficient to admit or deny the allegations.” The City does state as a defense that it “lacks sufficient control or authority over elected officials, such as the Mayor and City Councilmembers, to be held liable for their actions.”
In his response, Mayor Arndorfer says he went to school with Anderson and they were friends but he denies all accusations of sexual harassment. Arndorfer does admit there was a group text chat that included himself, Anderson, and then City Councilman Luecht. Anderson says that group text was where much of the sexual harassment happened but Arndorfer’s official filing states that “messages sent to and from everyone, including Plaintiff (Anderson), were adult in content that adult friends may share; Plaintiff was a full participant in the jocular messaging amongst friends.”
A hearing is now set for July 7 in Hancock District Court to schedule a trial date in this matter.