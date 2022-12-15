 Skip to main content
Britt manufacturer named 'Entrepreneur of the Month'

  • 0
Allen and Jennifer Eden

Allen and Jennifer Eden.  Photo courtesy of NIACC.

MASON CITY, Iowa – Allen Eden of Original Saw Company in Britt has been named the December 2022 Entrepreneur of the Month by the NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center and North Iowa Area SBDC.

Original Saw, a small family-owned company in Iowa, successfully competes against businesses around the world.  Allen credits some of it to the Midwest work ethic and his team’s commitment to the company’s core tenets. The Pappajohn Center says Original Saw established its reputation as a high-end product, with a commitment to quality at every stage of the customer’s journey.

“Our customer service – I believe it does set us apart,” says Allen.  “But we’re also just a better product.”

The company’s castings are all manufactured in the Midwest, and the company’s overall products are 99% American-made.  Original Saw has also developed new products to meet clients’ needs and added automation projects to help reduce labor time and increase product functionalities.

“I think the most important aspect is keeping your eyes on the bal. Know where you’re going as a company, pay attention to the markets, and find the niches that you can slip into and compete against other people,” says Allen. “Don’t let anybody tell you what you can and can’t go after and do. You can be a small business and still land those giant accounts.”

Original Saw was established in 1990 by Allen’s father, Robert Eden.  Robert founded a field drainage company in the 1970s, seeking to build a business of his own.  He grew his business and purchased the Jones Machinery Company in the 1980s, a woodworking service and supply company.  In the late 1980s, Robert purchased the rights to the DeWalt radial arm saw and moved the manufacturing to Iowa. Original Saw Company manufactures radial arms saws, crosscut power saws, and beam saws, as well as a robust accessory line.  Jones Machinery, a partner company, works in conjunction with Original Saw Company providing machinery service and sales across the Midwest. Williams & Hussey Machine and Tool Co. was acquired in 2020 and relocated to Britt as a sister company, producing complementary woodworking products and accessories.

