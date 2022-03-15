Britt man sent to prison for selling meth out of his home

GARNER, Iowa – Dealing drugs out of his home is sending a Hancock County man to prison.
Robert Awbo Hakieem Yarbrough, 39 of Britt, pleaded guilty to two counts of delivery of methamphetamine. He was sentenced Tuesday to up to 25 years behind bars and will have to spend at least four years in prison before becoming eligible for probation.
Law enforcement searched Yarbrough’s home on October 3, 2021, after a several-week investigation that began with reports of suspicious activity and visits by known drug users. Investigators say the search found 96 grams of marijuana and 28 grams of meth, along with several prescription drug pills.
According to court documents, Yarbrough has a previous drug conviction in Winnebago County in 2017 and another drug conviction in Hancock County in 2018.