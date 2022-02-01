Britt man pleads guilty after 28 grams of meth are found in his home

GARNER, Iowa – A man accused of dealing drugs out of his home in Britt is pleading guilty.
Robert Yarbrough, 39, has entered a guilty plea to two counts of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. After a several-week investigation that started with reports of suspicious activity and visits by known drug users, law enforcement says it searched Yarbrough’s home in the 300 block of 2nd Avenue SE on October 3, 2021, and found 96 grams of marijuana and 28 grams of meth, along with several prescription drug pills.
According to court documents, Yarbrough admitted all the drugs found in his home belonged to him.
His sentencing is now scheduled for March 15 in Hancock County District Court.