Britt man charged for 120 mph motorcycle chase

GARNER, Iowa – A Hancock County man is accused of leading law enforcement on a high-speed motorcycle chase.
Troy Lewis Wiebke, 46 of Britt, is charged with eluding and driving while barred.
Court documents state Wiebke and a passenger were spotted riding a motorcycle 70 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone on Highway 18 east of Garner on September 10. Wiebke allegedly sped away from an attempted traffic stop, heading for Ventura at speeds of over 120 miles per hour. A pursuit was eventually discontinued because of heavy traffic.
Investigators say Wiebke was later arrested in the same clothes he was wearing on the motorcycle. Wiebke allegedly said he had been at a pool tournament and court documents state the passenger on the cycle had been wearing a pool cue holder on their back. Law enforcement says Wiebke, who has multiple prior convictions for eluding, stated he would never try to run from authorities with a passenger on his cycle but investigators says they never mentioned a passenger.
A warrant was issued for Wiebke’s arrest and he made his first court appearance on December 24.