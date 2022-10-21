Britt lottery ticket means $25,000 for Bremer County man

CLIVE, Iowa – A Bremer County man has won $25,000 in an Iowa Lottery scratch game.
Jason Thoren, 43 of Tripoli, claimed the second top prize in the “The Perfect Gift” scratch game, buying his winning ticket at the Casey’s General Store in Britt.
“My face actually hurt all day yesterday,” said Thoren as he claimed his prize on Wednesday at the lottery’s Mason City regional office. “I drive a semi, so I continued to run my loads, but my face hurt from smiling and laughing.”
Thoren said he played the ticket when he got out to his truck, and when he uncovered the big prize, rushed back inside the store to check it.
“Shock, disbelief and then overwhelming excitement,” said Thoren. “I really, truly wish that every person on Earth could have that feeling once.”
Thoren said he plans to save most of his winnings, but will use a portion of it to pay off a maintenance bill from his semi and buy lunch for the store employees who were present when he purchased his ticket.