Bringing generations together at Evangel United Methodist Church

ROCHESTER, Minn.-An intergenerational Christmas event happened earlier today at Evangel United Methodist Church. The kids had the chance to play some games, decorate cookies and listen to stories. After that, congregation members got all dressed up for this pantomime in which they re-enacted the story of Jesus Christ's birth. Also, Brian Richards, a magician, put on a show that people enjoyed. Jim Klepper, one of the event organizers, said he enjoys seeing the community come together.
“What I really like about it-COVID in that two year, three year time period-a lotta people were separated, and this is an event to kind of do just the opposite: to bring people together in one place at one time," Klepper said.
If you missed it, don't worry. The plan is to bring it back next year.