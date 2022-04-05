Bringing a place of wonder and learning to North Iowa

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Kids in North Iowa could have a place to get the wiggles out, and learn something at the same time!
Lorena Malecha is part of a group spearheading the proposed North Iowa Children's Museum. She and her family moved from Lincoln, Nebraska, a city with a successful children's museum, and feels that something similar would fit in well with North Iowa, which she says is a very family-oriented area.
"Des Moines has one, Rochester, Waterloo, Mankato [all have children's museums]. But my research says that families won't generally travel more than 50 miles for a daytrip, so we're outside of that and in this gray zone. I thought we'd create one here."
She sees the future museum as based on the culture of the area, focusing on farming and music, in a hands-on, fun, educational way.
"There is an association of children's museums, a national association, and they have traveling exhibits. We can pull in those traveling exhibits, and keep people local, interested, and coming back for more."
The museum is accepting donations. For more information, click here. While the museum does not yet have a permanent home, Malecha is hoping to have it located in Clear Lake and open within about three years.