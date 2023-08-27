Bridges to Healthcare program gets $1.5 million boost in state funding

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Workforce Development, Inc. says it has received $1.5 million in state funding for its Bridges to Healthcare program.
The non-profit says that money will support existing activities Olmsted, Freeborn, Mower, and Steele counties, expansion efforts into Rice County, and potential expansion plans to Goodhue and Winona Counties, following the same successful model that has been in place in Rochester since 2013. Bridges to Healthcare provides students with career counselors, scholarships, tutors, and bus passes -- anything that helps them overcome obstacles to reaching their career and educational goals. At the same time the program helps create a workforce for healthcare employers.
Workforce Development says the strong public/private partnerships it has developed with Adult Basic Education Centers (Rochester, Austin, Albert Lea, Owatonna, Faribault, and Red Wing), South Central College, Minnesota State College Southeast, Northfield Hospital, and Mayo Clinic have built the foundation for another Bridges to Healthcare program in Southeast Minnesota to include other area long- term care employers.
Workforce Development says these partners have collaborated on program design, implementation, expansion, and financial/navigational support. They have teamed to recruit, prepare, and support diverse, well- trained, certified, and compassionate students and transition them to employment for Southeast Minnesota healthcare providers.