Bridge replacement to cause six month road closure in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – Beginning Tuesday, a portion of 12th Street NE will be closed to traffic for about six months.
The closure will happen between Illinois Avenue and California Avenue during the demolition and reconstruction of a new bridge over Ideal Creek.
The Mason City Engineering Department says a temporary detour will be in-place prior to the closure and will remain in place during the entire duration of the project. The westbound detour route will be signed utilizing California Avenue, IA 122 and U.S. 65/Federal Avenue. The eastbound detour route will be signed utilizing Illinois Avenue, IA 122 and California Avenue.
The Engineering Department says local residents will have access to their properties at all times during the project.