Bridge over I-90 south of Eyota to close Monday for three-week repair project

EYOTA, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says a three-week repair project starts Monday on the Highway 42 bridge over Interstate 90 south of Eyota.
A detour will be in place while work is done on the bridge’s steel and rubber expansion joints. Detours of the bridge will utilize the next highway exit. They are as follows:
- Motorists on I-90 westbound or Highway 42, who want to travel eastbound on I-90 or go south of the bridge on Olmsted County Road 7, will travel east to Exit 218 (Rochester). There, motorists exit, turn left onto southbound Highway 52 and then rejoin I-90 via the eastbound ramp to continue eastbound or exit to Olmsted County Road 7.
- Motorists on I-90 eastbound or Olmsted County Road 7, who want to travel westbound on I-90 or go north of the bridge on Highway 42 toward Eyota, will travel eastbound to Exit 229 (Dover, Olmsted County Road 10), turn left to cross under I-90 and then rejoin I-90 via the westbound ramp to continue westbound or exit to Highway 42 north to Eyota.
The exit and entrance ramps to I-90 will remain open.
MnDOT says drivers may encounter lane closures or lane shifts, uneven road surfaces, equipment and other unexpected obstacles when driving near or through work zones.