Bridge Inspections to begin on Monday

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Public Works and the Minnesota Department of Transportation will be inspecting bridges across the city starting Monday.
When the city sends crews out, they assess problems with bridge movement, cracks in concrete, and the overall integrity of the bridge.
According to Public Works, some common concerns they run into include major splits in beams and columns and broken drainpipes underneath the bridge - two issues that will be immediately fixed when the need arises to avoid further damage down the road.
"One of the major defects we see on bridges is the seals, the cracked seals that are on the deck itself," said Kyle Schlink, construction services supervisor with Rochester Public Works. "We want to keep maintenance up on those because otherwise water drips from the deck down and creates little pockets - and when that freezes, it breaks up the concrete, just like a pothole in the road."
A handful of bridges will be inspected and there will be traffic impacts due to lane closures, but these bridges will still be open.
"What they're going to do is essentially close off one lane of traffic, set the snooper truck up, and perform those inspections that we can't see on foot," said Schlink. "We're going to swing a bucket underneath the ground and essentially look at every element of the bridge."
The following locations will be impacted:
The Seventh Street Northeast Bridge crossing the Zumbro River
East Center Street Bridge crossing the Zumbro River
Third Avenue Southeast Bridge crossing the Zumbro River
Elton Hills Drive Northeast crossing the Zumbro River