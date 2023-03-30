 Skip to main content
...Strong Spring Storm to Bring Heavy Snow to the Region...

.A complex storm system will begin to affect the area this
afternoon, finally ending Saturday and bringing a variety of
weather with it including heavy rain, severe storms, and heavy
snow. A wintry mix with some freezing rain and icing is looking
more likely for the Highway 29 corridor and north tonight. Ice
accumulations of around one-quarter inch could occur by morning. A
Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Taylor county.

Most of the wintry mix should change to rain Friday. Rain changes
to snow Friday night, with heavy, wet snow. At this time, the
heaviest snow looks to fall north of Highway 10 in northcentral
Wisconsin with 6 to 10 inches of accumulation. Farther south,
amounts are less confident due to potential differences in when
the rain switches over to snow and how far south the heavy snow
will make it. In addition northwest winds will increase on the
backside of the storm with gusts 35 to 45 mph with reduced
visibilities and some blowing and drifting of snow. The winds will
remain elevated Saturday morning.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING
THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Blowing and
drifting of snow in open areas.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Bridge Inspections to begin on Monday

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Public Works and the Minnesota Department of Transportation will be inspecting bridges across the city starting Monday.

When the city sends crews out, they assess problems with bridge movement, cracks in concrete, and the overall integrity of the bridge.

According to Public Works, some common concerns they run into include major splits in beams and columns and broken drainpipes underneath the bridge - two issues that will be immediately fixed when the need arises to avoid further damage down the road.

"One of the major defects we see on bridges is the seals, the cracked seals that are on the deck itself," said Kyle Schlink, construction services supervisor with Rochester Public Works. "We want to keep maintenance up on those because otherwise water drips from the deck down and creates little pockets - and when that freezes, it breaks up the concrete, just like a pothole in the road."

A handful of bridges will be inspected and there will be traffic impacts due to lane closures, but these bridges will still be open.

"What they're going to do is essentially close off one lane of traffic, set the snooper truck up, and perform those inspections that we can't see on foot," said Schlink. "We're going to swing a bucket underneath the ground and essentially look at every element of the bridge."

The following locations will be impacted:

  • The Seventh Street Northeast Bridge crossing the Zumbro River

  • East Center Street Bridge crossing the Zumbro River

  • Third Avenue Southeast Bridge crossing the Zumbro River

  • Elton Hills Drive Northeast crossing the Zumbro River

